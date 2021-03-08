ANGOLA — Monte McPherson has a thing for rocks.
And over the years he has collected unique rocks he has found here, there and anywhere else they might pop up.
He’s found geodes in his yard near Silver Lake. Another geode was found in the dredge material from Jimmerson Creek a few years back when that was cleaned out.
But most recently, he came up with a rock that in his mind is definitely the business end from a tool used by Native Americans who lived on Steuben County soil long before European settlement.
“I do believe it is an Indian artifact,” McPherson said in a phone call.
The item appears to have been a scraping tool.
McPherson said he thought the stone was fashioned to use in scraping.
“I could see them using it to scrape the hide of an animal,” he said.
McPherson is hoping to take the item to someone who might be an expert in Native American artifacts to hopefully get a better idea of exactly what he’s found.
“I think it’s Indian, but I don’t have a clue” as to its actual use, McPherson said.
McPherson said he isn’t a collector of Native American artifacts, he just likes to collect unique rocks, and for the first time, he came up with something completely different.
