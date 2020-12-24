4 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Susan M. Coonan, 53, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Evan McPheeters, 25, of the 100 block of Christman Cove, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 1000 block of North C.R. 200W on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of refusal to identify self and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lewis F. Park, 37, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Nicholas A. Sherburne, 33, of the 200 block of East Albion Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.