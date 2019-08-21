LIGONIER — A Butler woman was airlifted to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash early Monday afternoon on U.S. 6 near C.R. 600W in Noble County.
Abigail J. Hicks, 23, of the 500 block of East Main Street, was flown by Samaritan helicopter to an area hospital to be treated for undisclosed head injuries and a possible broken leg, according to Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Moriarity.
Hicks was driving a 2016 Kia at the time of the crash.
Aaron H. Auwerda, 36, of Morocco, told police he was driving a semi with trailer eastbound on U.S. 6 at approximately 1:13 p.m. when he allegedly saw Hicks’ Kia begin to pass a truck that was turning north onto C.R. 600W. Auwerda said he attempted to avoid the Kia by moving over to the left but the Kia struck the semi’s trailer in the side by the skirting and then the rear tires, according to the crash report.
The impact peeled the driver’s side of the Kia, according to the report. A portion of the skirting from the trailer was embedded in the front fender/door area.
The report said first responders initially thought Hicks had been ejected from the vehicle, but further investigation led authorities to believe Hicks had exited the Kia on her own and had laid down in a grassy area close to the vehicle.
Hicks had been wearing her seat belt, the report said.
Auwerda was not injured.
