ANGOLA — Trine University’s Class of 2022 saw 99.5% of its members obtain their desired career outcome within six months of graduation, lifting the placement average for Trine graduates to more than 99% over the last decade.
Trine’s employment rate for its graduates is more than 15% higher than the most recent national figures.
“Our winning combination of personal attention, practical experience and programs that equip our students with career-ready skills continues to result in a near-perfect rate of employment for our graduates,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. “Coupled with our low student debt load, a Trine education provides an incredible value for students and families.”
National figures for the Class of 2021, the most recent year available, showed 84.1% of college graduates employed with six months of completing their degree.
Trine’s Franks School of Education announced earlier this fall that 100% of its graduates seeking teaching positions have now been employed for 11 straight years.
The university also set records at its fall 2022 Tailgate for Talent Career Fair, with 131 employers participating — the most at a single career fair — and more than 650 students attending.
“Our Career Center staff continues to do a phenomenal job of providing opportunities for our students to connect with employers and preparing them for interviews, resulting in internships, co-ops and full-time jobs,” said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1.
Trine University also continues to excel in collecting career data about its graduates. The university had a 91% knowledge rate for the Class of 2022, bringing the ten-year average above 88%. The national knowledge rate for 2021, the most recent year available, was 54.7%.
