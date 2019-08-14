Three people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• Juan G. Aguirre Perea, 44, of the 1400 block of Northern Boulevard, Corona, New York, arrested on Interstate 80-90 near the 136 mile marker westbound on a charge of misdemeanor unlicensed driver.
• Charles C. Rodman, 28, of the 300 block of Parsonage Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Clinton S. Winston, 27, of the 1800 block of West C.R. 765S, Ashley, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on charges of operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.