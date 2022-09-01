ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Expo and Membership Meeting is fast approaching.
The event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Potawatomi Inn in Pokagon State Park.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase your business and the excellent services you provide with a booth sponsorship,” said information from the Chamber of Commerce.
Whether people are sponsoring a booth or just wanting to attend the event, you can register at https://bit.ly/3wMpIyf.
There will be a short business meeting as required by the Chamber’s Bylaws to review the Chamber’s accomplishments and plans for the year.
This year’s event is sponsored by Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation.
The keynote speaker will be Bill Konyha, president and CEO of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana.
The Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana is an advocacy organization supporting the policies of its private sector members in the 11-county region.
The mission of the Regional Chamber is to promote an environment in northeast Indiana where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in a global economy. The focus is on the pillars of 21st Century Talent, world class infrastructure and a competitive business climate.
People wishing to attend need to make their reservations by Wednesday.
Sponsorships are still available and information is available by calling the phone number below. Individual lunch tickets are $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-members.
For questions, call the Chamber at 665-3512.
