Two people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Theodore E. Blotter, 53, of the 300 block of Oak Street, arrested in the 3000 block of North S.R. 127 on a misdemeanor charge of violation of a pretrial release no-contact order.
• Joseph D. Wilcox, 25, no address available, arrested in the 3000 block of West C.R. 150S on a felony charge of residential entry and a misdemeanor charge of refusal to identify self.
