FORT WAYNE — Trine University is now accepting applications for students wishing to enter its Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program in fall 2023.
Prospective students may apply through the Council of Academic Programs in Communication Science and Disorders website. The deadline is Jan. 15, 2023.
Launching this fall and located at Trine University’s Dupont Education Center, 9910 Dupont Circle Drive East, Fort Wayne, Trine’s MS-SLP program focuses on clinical training, interprofessional collaboration and evidence-based practice. Students apply their knowledge in clinical practicum experiences and demonstrate professional and leadership skills through service learning experiences.
“Our Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program features the personal attention and practical experience that are the hallmarks of a Trine education, with relevant, up-to-date curriculum taught by speech-language pathologists with decades of professional experience,” said Chanda Lichtsinn, program director.
MS-SLP will move with other College of Health Professions programs to the new $40 million, 120,000-square-foot Trine University Fort Wayne campus near Parkview Regional Medical Center in fall 2024.
Practicums on-site and in the field
Trine students will complete practicums at the university’s on-site Speech-Language Clinic, which will provide free speech-language evaluation and therapy to members of the community. Students also will complete practicums at Fort Wayne-area hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, school-based programs, outpatient clinics and other sites.
During the clinical practicum experiences, student clinicians will earn the 375 supervised clinical clock hours required for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), the national organization for speech-language pathologists and audiologists in the United States.
Trine announced plans to launch a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology program in 2018 as part of a broader strategy to expand its programs in Fort Wayne under the university’s College of Health Professions. The program joins Trine’s Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Physician Assistant Studies and Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology, which are currently based at the university’s Health Sciences Education Center on the Parkview Randallia campus, as well as its online RN-to-BSN program.
Trine’s MS-SLP program was recently granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (CAA).
For more information, visit trine.edu/slp.
The Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology education program in speech-language pathology (residential and distance education) at Trine University is a candidate for accreditation by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. Candidacy is a “preaccreditation” status with the CAA, awarded to developing or emerging programs for a maximum period of five years.
