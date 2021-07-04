KENDALLVILLE — Birders and backyard birdwatchers alike are growing more concerned with the mysterious ailment affecting songbirds in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources began to receive reports of dead birds in Monroe County in May.
Since then, reports of sick or dead birds have spread across the state. As of Friday, 53 of Indiana’s 92 counties had reports of sick or dead birds.
In a Friday new conference, DNR ornithologist Allisyn Gillett said 285 sick or dead birds have been confirmed in Indiana. The condition has also been reported in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania but not in Illinois or Michigan yet.
In northeast Indiana, Gillett said Allen and Koscuisko counties had concentrations of sick or dead birds.
The Indiana Audubon Society has asked its members and birdwatchers to help the IDNR by filing reports of sick or dead birds to add to the growing body of data about this condition.
What is it?
Observers have reported sick and dying birds having exhibited symptoms of eye swelling with crusty, gummy or closed eyes, swelling of the head, and several neurological signs such as tremors, stumbling, weakness or lethargy.
Blue jay, American robin, common grackle, northern cardinal, European starling, brown-headed cowbird and a few other birds have been most often affected.
What’s being done?
Multiple state and federal agencies are working together to identify this condition in birds and determine a cause.
On June 22, the DNR asked Hoosiers to remove all bird feeders, including hummingbird feeders, and file reports on any sick or dead birds they have encountered, until the condition is better understood.
The DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine the birds’ cause of death.
DNR staff have collected samples on wild bird illness and death, and submitted them to the laboratory. Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending – the cause or transmission is currently unknown and still under investigation.
Gillet said in a news release that all birds have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus, but final lab results are pending on the condition or its possible causes. She also said there is no apparent link to the condition and the emergence of the Brood X cicadas.
What’s the risk?
Meanwhile, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health is coordinating with the DNR to investigate these reports. The DNR concentrates on reports of wild birds. The animal health board focuses on poultry and livestock issues.
Public information director Denise Derrer of the state board of animal health said that because the condition is still a mystery, veterinarians at the animal health board are encouraging poultry hobbyists to protect their small flocks from exposure to wild birds that may be carrying the condition.
“We don’t know what the risk is. So far we’ve not had any cases reported in poultry,” Derrer said.
Derrer said that multiple laboratories are working on the investigation to narrow down possible causes.
“We don’t know the cause,” she said. “It could be bacteria, a virus, contaminants, food or diseases. “We need clues to narrow it down. The data could help in finding the region where it’s occurring, patterns or whether one bird is found or they’re in groups.”
Most commercial poultry operations have already implemented biosecurity measures in their flocks to reduce risk of disease and contamination and protect their income, Derrer said, but backyard poultry hobbyists often lack these measures.
Good biosecurity means keeping poultry safe from pathogens carried in by other birds, wild or domestic, other animals or humans who may carry germs on their hands, clothing or shoes.
“Backyard flocks are the most vulnerable. Owners should take precautions and put a fence over the top of their coop to keep wild birds out,” Derrer said.
Small-flock owners should keep poultry in a fenced-in area and put them in a coop or barn at night to minimize exposure to other animals. Poultry should not be fed outdoors where wild birds may also feed. Pans and waterers should be cleaned and sanitized often.
Poultry owners should remain vigilant in watching their birds for signs of illness or disease. Any unusual or unexplained death loss or illness should be reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Birds Hotline: 866-536-7593.
How to report it
For poultry: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Birds Hotline, 866-536-7593
For wild bird species: Indiana Department of Natural Resources, in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/wildlife-diseases-in-indiana/songbird-deaths.
Don’t report roadkill, request removal of a dead animal or report orphaned and injured animals at this link.
How to help
Indiana residents should stop feeding birds until this condition has run its course or a cause and treatment has been found. Other steps are:
• Clean feeders and birdbaths with 10% bleach solution, rinse well and dry thoroughly.
• Avoid handling birds, but if it’s necessary, wear disposable gloves and wash hands thoroughly afterward.
• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.
• Sick wildlife can be taken to a permitted wildlife rehabilitator.
• When picking up a dead bird, wear disposable gloves and place the bird in a sealable plastic bag to dispose of in the household trash. Burial, incineration, rendering or composting are also legal methods of disposal.
