Emergency personnel from Steuben County and Branch County, Michigan, attend to a fire at the Red Arrow Restaurant in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27, rural Fremont, on Thursday morning. While the Red Arrow was destroyed, Fremont Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle said, the neighboring businesses, State Line Tobacco and Bubba's Pizza, sustained only minimal damage. State Line reopened later Thursday and Bubba's will reopen on Wednesday.