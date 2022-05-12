FREMONT — An early Thursday morning fire led to the destruction of the Red Arrow Restaurant but neighboring businesses sustained only minor damage at the strip mall located in the 6800 block of North Old U.S. 27.
A staff person was on site and noticed smoke and alerted authorities at about 5:46 a.m. Thursday, said Eric Hufnagle, Fremont Fire chief.
"It's believed to have started in the attic area," Hufnagle said.
The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate, but Hufnagle is all but certain that foul play is not involved.
"At this point we have no reason to believe it's anything suspicious," Hufnagle said.
Because there was an employee on site and the fire was called in almost immediately, firefighters from Fremont were able to get on the scene quickly.
Hufnagle said the fire was brought under control in 20 minutes, though Fremont crews remained on the scene for about four hours to assist with investigatory duties and cleanup.
Neighboring business State Line Tobacco sustained some water damage and was to reopen later Thursday. Bubba's Pizza, at the opposite end of the building, sustained smoke damage. A recording on the restaurant's phone said Bubba's will reopen on Wednesday after the business goes through a professional cleaning.
"The fire walls did their job and kept (the fire) contained," Hufnagle said.
While the contents of Red Arrow were destroyed, Hufnagle said, "The building is salvageable, we believe."
A dollar estimate for the damage is not yet available due to the ongoing investigation, Hufnagle said.
Assisting Fremont were firefighters from the Angola, Orland and Lakeland (Michigan) departments as well as personnel from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.