Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.