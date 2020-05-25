CROOKED LAKE — A domestic dispute at the Steuben County Campground on Saturday night sent one man to the hospital and a women into protective care, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department reported.
When responding to the incident at the park, the vehicle involved was spotted by deputies heading south on C.R. 200W where it ended up crashing into the median near Interstate 69, striking a sign.
The driver of the vehicle was taken into protective custody and transported to Cameron Hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation, police said.
Police were responding to a call of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles at the entrance to the campground, Crooked Lake Lane 101 at C.R. 200W at about 9:20 p.m.
When police arrived at the campground, they found Derrick Jewell, 23, Grover Hill, Ohio, lying on the road, suffering from a head injury. Officers administered first aid until personnel from the Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Angola Fire/Rescue arrived.
The preliminary investigation determined the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had been involved in a domestic dispute with another subject at the campground. The woman intentionally rammed the parked vehicle owned by the other party involved in the domestic dispute causing damage.
The woman then attempted to leave the scene. A bystander, Jewell, who witnessed the events, attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving by attempting to open the driver’s side door. The attempt failed and Jewell then broke out the driver’s side window, at which point the woman accelerated away from the area. Jewell was holding onto the vehicle until he fell and landed on the pavement. Jewell suffered abrasions to the legs and a head injury from striking the pavement.
Jewell was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by Steuben County EMS for medical treatment. He was later discharged from the Parkview emergency department.
Assisting at the scene were personnel with the Angola Police Department, Indiana State Police, Steuben County EMS, Angola Fire/Rescue and Steuben County Park Superintendent Frank Charlton.
The case remains under investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
