ANGOLA — Angola High School’s girls wrestling program will continue for its second season in 2023-24.
Athletic Director Steve Lantz reported that the program is growing in interest during his 2022-23 athletic review to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County’s Tuesday meeting.
Lantz also provided that seven students took part in girls wrestling and he expects that number to increase to between 12-15 next year. He also stated that due to the program’s success, they are looking to add a space specifically for those athletes.
“We are investing … a new side room for them that’s separate from the boys,” said Lantz. “Hopefully we hire a couple more coaches and we’re increasing their schedule next year which is fantastic.”
At the end of Lantz’s report, Board of Trustees member Becky Maggart took the opportunity to ask about the public interest surrounding the program.
“Don’t you think other schools are watching our girls wrestling? I mean it was great, I know…” said Maggart.
Lantz responded that the sport is increasing in popularity.
“I think it’s been getting bigger and bigger every year,” Lantz said.
Maggart continued to question.
“Them wrestling against the girls was a tough decision, ‘oh you lost to a girl, oh you lost to a girl,’ or, ‘you beat a girl’ and it’s not a big deal,” Maggart said.
“They never saw it that way, it’s getting so much bigger now that they’re able to compete (with each other),” Lantz said.
The Athletic Director also foresees one of the female wrestlers to win state within the next couple of years. He also explained that around half of the schools in Angola’s conference have a girls wrestling program.
The Board then heard from Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer regarding construction project updates. Widenhoefer reported that all projects are currently one to two weeks ahead of schedule.
Every school in the district, except Pleasant Lake Elementary, has been receiving updates, including the transportation building. Among the projects is a parking lot near Angola Middle School that will create a more accessible entry point to the football field for those with health concerns or disabilities.
“We have somewhere in the neighborhood of 275 cars that will hold down there,” said Widenhoefer. “The first two rows are slated for handicapped because that’s what we heard loud and clear from a lot of our patrons.”
Meanwhile, the Board accepted funds from the Dry Dock Marine Center, $1,150, and Tom’s Donuts, $250, that both went toward current and future unpaid lunch debt. Additionally, $500 from the Tri-Kappa Zeta Upsilon Chapter will go to an elementary after school art program. In the same action item, the Board approved a book vending machine for the Hendry Park Elementary School library.
Widenhoefer also presented members with a list of personnel considerations. Among the resignations was Angola High School’s head girls’ cross country coach Sarah Clary and assistant boys’ tennis coach Jerry Fifer.
The high school will welcome Ryan VanAntwerp as the choir teacher, auditorium manager, drama club sponsor, drama production fall and spring director and vocal music.
All were approved 7-0. Widenhoefer reported that the 2022-23 teacher evaluations showed one scoring as improvement necessary, 61 as effective and 105 as highly effective.
Beginning for the 2023-24 school year, the Board voted 7-0 in favor of a new program for technology services. The pilot program is called Discern and is a tool developed by Securly. MSD is one of five school districts in the country that will pilot Discern for free.
Primarily, the tool features swift insights, analyzing and evaluating, detailed student analysis, targeted support and custom frameworks. The system will be used to flag concerning data or trends pointing to potential mental health issues through student’s school devices. Currently, the method is done through manual data analysis.
The next MSD meeting is scheduled for July 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.