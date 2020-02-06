ANGOLA — Angola Rotary is officially joining a sweet DeKalb County tradition.
Local restaurants can get involved in the ninth annual Dessert Duel on Thursday, April 2, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 C.R. 11A, Auburn.
Last year, 19 culinary specialists created their best desserts and served samples. Around 400 guests attended.
Angola Rotary got involved last year in the event hosted by Auburn Rotary Club with assistance from Butler and Garrett Rotary clubs. This year, Angola club members will be selling $10 tickets for those who want to attend for a taste of pastries.
Sponsorships are also being sought. Funds raised go toward Rotary projects.
The event includes music, coffee shops and milk, said Auburn Rotarian Dave Bassett, who attended Wednesday's Angola Rotary meeting at the Angola Elks Lodge.
Restaurants, caterers and individual bakers can participate in the duel. They are asked to prepare around 250 small samples of their signature dessert.
In 2019, Nancy Carper won top honors in the homemade category with her sour cream pumpkin bars, topped with brown butter icing. Becky Leon of The Italian Grille grabbed top honors in the commercial category with her white chocolate brioche bread pudding, topped with bourbon caramel sauce.
A People's Choice Award and Celebrity Judges' Top Choice Award will also be given.
Those in the Angola area interested in getting involved can contact Angola Rotary President Bobbi Grill at 417-6306 or Bassett, 925-2316, dlb@bassttoffice.com.
