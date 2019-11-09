PLEASANT LAKE — Each little voice at Pleasant Lake Elementary School joined in one big celebration of veterans on Friday.
Class by class, students sang songs, recited poetry, did a speech and said a prayer.
The observance began with a moment of silence for those that made the ultimate sacrifice in their service, then a posting of the colors by the Angola American Legion. At the end, Legionnaires fired their guns three times outside the doors of the school gym in a salute to fallen comrades and Taps was played.
Like the children, the program was short and sweet — but meaningful. Each veteran received a picture colored by a first grader that said “We love our veterans.”
The kindergarteners sang “See the Veteran” to the tune of “Frere Jacques.” The song, in part, goes:
“We remember. We remember.
On this day. On this day.
Fighting for our freedom. Fighting for our freedom.
We thank you. We thank you.”
The second graders provided a history lesson, explaining how Veterans Day marks the final day of World War I, which ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
The third grade recited the Cheryl Dyson poem “Veterans Day,” and the fifth graders also did a poem. Fourth grade offered a prayer for veterans, that ended “we owe them far more than we could ever say.”
For a final thank you, the veterans lined up on the gym floor and each child shook every hand.
