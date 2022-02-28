FORT WAYNE — Former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder has been honored as a Sagamore of the Wabash by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The award honors Souder’s work as northeast Indiana’s congressman from 1995-2010. The large, framed certificate says a Sagamore exhibits “humanity in living, loyalty in friendship, wisdom in council and inspiration in leadership.”
State Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-Fort Wayne, requested the designation for Souder and said approval is rare for the state’s highest award.
“I very much appreciated Martin arranging this,” Souder, 71, said Saturday. “It’s a great honor to get one of those. I never really viewed myself quite as a Sagamore, but I talk enough.”
“He deserves the recognition for all the work he did in Congress for northeast Indiana,” Carbaugh said Saturday, when he presented the award at Souder’s home in southwest Fort Wayne.
“He fought for the VA and veterans in our military, and that means so much to me,” Carbaugh said. “He always surrounded himself with great staff. Many have gone on to serve in various capacities throughout government very successfully.”
Souder began his career in federal government as a staff member for Dan Coats, during Coats’ terms as both a congressman from northeast Indiana and then as a senator for Indiana.
Souder left Coats’ staff to run for election to Congress. He won the 1994 election over Democratic incumbent Jill Long and then was re-elected seven times.
Souder said highlights of his career included advocating for northeast Indiana’s defense contractors, the General Motors plant in Fort Wayne and the national parks.
He took a political risk to support bailing out General Motors during the 2008 recession, Souder said. That decision has been vindicated by a near doubling of employment at the Fort Wayne truck assembly plant since then, he added.
Saving GM was worth “every voicemail telling me where I was going to spend eternity,” he said Saturday.
Souder said he is proud of his efforts for national parks. He teamed with a congressman from Washington state to form the Congressional National Parks Caucus.
“There was no organized effort for national parks in Congress” at the time, Souder said. “I wanted to build a bipartisan organization … that could withstand the changes in administrations.”
Souder worked on preserving Fort Clatsop, a base for explorers Lewis and Clark, and Theodore Roosevelt’s Elkhorn Ranch in North Dakota. He mediated a dispute over Gettysburg National Military Park that led to construction of a new visitors center. He helped write a bill that gave the National Park Service oversight to protect more than 200 lighthouses.
One of his sons, Nathan, now works for the National Park Service as superintendent of Colorado National Monument.
Souder makes his home in Fort Wayne with his wife of more than 40 years, Diane. They also have another son, Zach, a daughter, Brooke, and four grandchildren.
In Congress, he said, “To keep me from being rowdy, they put me on seven subcommittees.” One had authority for “literally micromanaging the drug czar,” he said. It expanded equipment for local law enforcement agencies and helped launch drug courts. Souder also crusaded against abuse of methamphetamine and wrote legislation to fight the addictive drug.
Souder said his subcommittees oversaw the post office and census, which he called “the nitty-gritty of a legislator’s work,” with little fanfare.
When Souder expressed a desire for a House committee chairmanship, he said, Speaker of the House John Boehner and others told him that a chairman needed to focus on raising money.
“Boehner said, ‘You wouldn’t be a good chairman, but everybody wants you as their second guy, because you read the bills, you sit there through the hearings. Everybody wants you do questions, read bills, understand what’s going on,” Souder recalled.
His most unusual award for behind-the-scenes work came from Head Start, when he fought for the rights of parents to participate in decisions, he said. Minority Democratic congresswomen supported him on the issue, he added.
“I never was below 65% in the African-American vote, and this should tell the Republican Party something, too,” Souder said. He credited that support to his visits to Black churches and events. He also had strong backing from union workers, he added.
“I really spent a lot of time with young people” as a congressman, he said, visiting every high school in his district more than once, and especially enjoying smaller schools. He is a graduate of Leo High School.
After high school, Souder earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne and a master in business administration degree from the University of Notre Dame. Before entering politics, he worked at his family’s furniture business in Grabill.
As president of student government at IPFW, Souder led a campaign to make “Mastodons” the university’s nickname in 1970.
Recently, he joined with former local TV news anchors Melissa Long and Heather Herron to write “Television in Fort Wayne, 1953 to 2018,” published last year. The 296-page history book includes more than 500 photos and illustrations.
The Sagamore award comes as Souder is undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, discovered in mid-January.
“It was a shock that still hasn’t sunk in,” Souder said about the diagnosis. He said he is “getting my life in order” while reading the Bible and books about coping with cancer.
When people ask how he is doing, Souder said, he answers, “Not that bad, other than the cancer.”
