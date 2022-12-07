ANGOLA — Demolition work has started at 1208 W. Maumee St. to make way for a new apartment complex that's expected to attract some tenants from the Trine University student body.
Merritt Construction started razing University Inn and two neighboring structures on McKinley Street to make way for West Commons Apartments being developed by Ridge Group.
John Merritt said it was going to be quite a project to remove all of the structure. There are appliances in the former motel rooms that will end up recycled, among other things.
"We're going to recycle as much as possible," Merritt said.
During a July meeting of the Angola Redevelopment Commission, Ridge Group's Tyler Ridge said he was hopeful West Commons will encourage development and attract young professionals to the area west of the downtown. Ridge estimated roughly 20%-30% of the apartments will be used by Trine University students. The university is not affiliated with the project.
There are supposed to be 90 apartments, including some with 470-520 square feet studio style apartments, 695-780 square feet for single bedroom units and 980-1,050 square feet for two bedroom apartments. Additionally, plans show up to 120 parking spaces.
An amenities center will have a 24-hour fitness center and flex spaces. Also included in the West Commons property is an indoor bike storage area, indoor and outdoor lounge space, a leasing office, a coffee bar and more. Each unit will have a Juliet balcony or patio with trash service throughout the complex.
The design is subject to change depending on where final approval is given to begin construction. A tentative timeline in July anticipated breaking ground in March 2023 and continuing with a 16-month long building process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.