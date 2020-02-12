ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions for the foreseeable future due to an increase in influenza activity in the community, the hospital announced today.
The restrictions will apply to the Emergency Department, Urgent Care, Medical Surgical Unit and Birthing Center/Obstetrics, the hospital announced.
The chief restrictions are:
• No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed. If there are extreme circumstances, this will be vetted by a designated person in charge of the unit.
• Visitors with symptoms of influenza, including cough with fever, chills, muscle aches, will not be allowed to visit.
• Visitors will be limited to two per patient and they must be older than 18. Visitors should be limited to essential visitors such as parents, spouse, domestic partner, clergy or close friend/advocate.
The flu season typically begins in October and peaks between December and February.
Symptoms of flu include: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills, fatigue, and sometimes diarrhea and vomiting.
The flu virus spreads by tiny droplets when a person coughs, sneezes or talks.
A person with flu is contagious beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming ill.
Symptoms usually develop about two days after being exposed to the flu, but can range from one to four days.
To prevent the flu, get an annual flu vaccine (flu vaccine can reduce flu related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications). Even though the flu season is nearing its end, health officials still say people should be vaccinated.
Other prevention methods include:
• Stay away from people who are ill.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow, not your hands
• Wash your hands frequently.
