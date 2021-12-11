AUBURN — Mabel Charlene Aborn, 82, of Auburn, passed away on Friday December 10, 2021 at Sacred Heart Village in Avilla. Mable was born March 25, 1939 in Elwood, a daughter of the late Chester and Ina Cox. Mable retired from Rieke Corporation.
Mable enjoyed checkers, cards, family dinners, vacations, John Wayne, watching western movies, reading and spending time at Eckhart Public Library.
She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Virginia Feasel of Garrett, Robin and Scott Minnick of Auburn and Lonie and James Ellert of Auburn; a brother, Harold Cox of Alexandria; sisters, Judy Hartzell of Anderson and Barbara Hornback of Middletown; grandsons, Donald Cousino, Brian Cousino, Robert (Kirstan) Aborn, Michael (Lindsay) and Tyler (Gabriel) Ellert; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Aborn in 1981; and a brother, Billy Cox.
Funeral service for Mabel will be held 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn.
Visitation will also be held on Monday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will be officiating. Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.