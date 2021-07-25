Rail cars derail east of Auburn
AUBURN — A large freight train derailment southeast of Auburn kept crews busy throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening as they worked to clear the wreckage.
The derailment was reported about 11:11 a.m. in the area of C.R. 46-A and C.R. 35. Fire crews from the Jackson Township and Auburn fire departments were called after an eastbound train had reportedly derailed.
No injuries were reported.
CSX media representative Cindy Schild said a small diesel spill from one car was observed and immediately contained. Notifications were made to the proper government agencies.
According to a CSX statement, 12 cars derailed in the wreck, which were carrying 74 intermodal containers. The cars became unattached from the front of the train. The wreckage strewn box cars all over the double set of tracks, leaving a pile of twisted debris.
In less than 24 hours, work crews had freight moving once again early Thursday morning.
The 57-car train was headed from Bedford, Illinois to Port Newark, New Jersey.
Crews from CSX, R.J. Corman Railroad Services and Cranemasters worked throughout the night to remove some 12 train cars carrying 74 intermodal containers from both sets of tracks. At 8:42 a.m. Thursday, trains resumed operation on the north set of tracks.
Crews from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and a Parkview EMS ambulance also made the scene.
Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile said his crews inspected the scene for any hazardous materials issues as several cars were reportedly carrying hazardous materials. After an inspection of those cars determined there were no leaks or spills, firefighters were released from the scene.
Crews from CSX Railroad remained on scene as they began the process of removing the cars from the track. Several county roads were closed during cleanup efforts.
By Thursday morning, only a handful of shipping containers remained stacked in an empty field on the north side of the tracks.
Kendallville is finalist for $2 million grant
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Kendallville is one of five communities in the running for a $2 million Indiana Main Street grant.
Friday, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the five finalists for its new PreservINg Main Street grant, which can provide money for downtown projects as well as offer support for setting up historic preservation guidelines.
Kendallville made the shortlist from a field of 25 applicants. Other finalists are Attica, Brookville, Cambridge City and Jasper.
“I am super excited. We received our phone call yesterday and were asked to not say anything until they did the press release this morning,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said. “I’m so happy we made this top cut. We’re going to do everything we can do to get us over the finish line. This will be really big for our downtown and historic preservation of our downtown.”
“Experience the Heart of Kendallville and the City of Kendallville are very excited to be named a top five finalist for this grant opportunity,” Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson said.
OCRA grant selectors will now visit each community to look at its Main Street and discuss with leaders what’s happened up to this point and what’s up next for downtown.
Handshoe said Kendallville’s visit is Wednesday, Aug. 11. City officials will take visitors around to show off the progress that’s been made and talk about how a big grant award could help advance the city’s goals further.
After all of the site visits have been completed, OCRA is expected to announced the single winner of the $2 million grant on Aug. 27.
Kendallville is still in the midst of transformative projects downtown, including the $1.53 million streetscape project that started last year and is still wrapping up this summer.
City officials are waiting for final electrical work to complete after months of delays in that process. Once completed, the city will have to plant trees downtown that have been lying in wait since approximately November.
Four records are set at Steuben 4-H auction
ANGOLA — The numbers were down at the first post-COVID-19 auction at the Steuben County 4-H Fair but that didn’t stop buyers from opening up their wallets, including four buyers or groups of buyers that paid record prices for animals.
The records came down in dairy steer, started calf, goat wether and ducks.
The record in dairy beef went to Trevor Diehl, who was a 10-year member of 4-H. His steer sold for $7,000, topping the record of $6,075 set in 2014 by Hannah Buell.
Caylee Bachelor set the new standard for started calf at $8,600, topping the record of $8,250 set in 2015 set by Jaycee Bachelor.
Kiana Allshouse brought in a record price for her goat wether with a price of $3,925, topping the 2015 record of $3,525 set by Kristen Zimmerman.
Ethan Wolfe set the record for ducks with his pen of two selling for $1,200, topping the mark of $1,150 set in 2017 by Jessica Thrush.
Proposed sports complex may come to Auburn
AUBURN — A proposed sports complex may be coming to the southwest portion of Auburn.
Design plans for the Auburn Sports Complex, located at the Auctions America location at 5538 C.R. 11-A, were recently submitted to the Auburn Plan Commission by Todd Bauer of ForeSight Consulting LLC of Fort Wayne, with J.T. Fisher Properties LLC of Auburn listed as the developer.
Joe Fisher, of J.T. Fisher Properties LLC, said he is still working on finalizing the purchase of the property. He is hoping to close on the property in the next week and a half.
After the property transaction has concluded, the next step is for the proposal to gain approval from the City of Auburn and the county.
Fisher, who sold his business, Fisher Specialties, after 31 years, said the Lord told him he wasn’t ready to retire just yet.
“If Auburn wasn’t already on the national map, we are hoping this will do it,” he said. “I grew up here in DeKalb County. We see this as a vital need of the community.”
When completed, the development will encompass both sides of C.R. 11-A and includes an area for commercial development on the south side of C.R. 11-A.
Auctions America Auburns Parks LLC purchased the property in Sept. 2010 for $4.25 million from Dean Kruse’s company. The north tract is 150.45 acres. The south tract is 52 acres.
The auction park has been home to the Labor Day classic car auction since it was established by Dean Kruse. This year’s auction is still scheduled to take place at the property Sept. 3-6.
Design plans for the sports complex show eight baseball fields, four outdoor soccer fields, one indoor soccer field and a main pavilion which will be renovated to house basketball courts.
Fisher said the renovated indoor pavilion will include 10 basketball courts, including an NBA court, and nine volleyball courts. The soccer fields can also be used as lacrosse fields.
He said they are also looking at putting in a splash pad at the park, to be utilized not only by those attending games, but it will be open to the general public.
If all goes well, he is hoping to have basketball tournaments at the complex by February 2022.
“We already have tournaments booked for the next two years,” he said. “We are hoping it will be a big draw for Auburn.”
Fremont man loses part of a leg in crash
FREMONT — A Fremont man lost part of a leg as the result of a crash shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on S.R. 120 near the Indiana Toll Road overpass, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Cody J. Ormsbee, 28, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound when he was attempting to turn north onto C.R. 125E when he was sideswiped by a 2018 Dodge Journey driven by Ericka J. Pillitiere, 32, Fremont, who also was eastbound. Pillitiere told police she never saw Ormsbee.
The impact ejected Ormsbee off the motorcycle and he landed in the westbound lane of S.R. 120, where he was struck by a 2014 Hyundai Elantra operated by Paul Federspiel, 37, Fort Wayne, severing Ormsbee’s right leg.
Even though Ormsbee’s leg was severed at the knee, he was able to get up and hobble off the road toward another vehicle that had been eastbound, following Pillitiere. The driver of that vehicle, an unidentified nurse, applied a tourniquet to Ormsbee’s leg to stop the bleeding.
Ormsbee was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne via Samaritan helicopter where he was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning.
The crash remains under investigation.
Musician wants stolen guitar returned
FREMONT — Seth Jenkins would just love it if someone were to return his 2008 Gibson Les Paul guitar.
He’s not holding out hope that it will ever return in the same condition it was before it left — his workhorse that really is an extension of his musical self — but he would like to have it back just the same.
Of all the bad things that could happen, Jenkin’s guitar was stolen from the pontoon boat stage on which he and the Clayton Anderson band were playing for the big Fourth of July celebration on the Lake James sandbar on July 3.
Following an afternoon of entertaining in their country rock/Midwest rock genre, the band packed up and was preparing to leave. Prior to doing so, they all hopped into the lake and made it to the Pirate’s Galley floating restaurant to grab a bite to eat. They left their gear on the boat that’s used for generators to power the band and is also used as a ferry for the entertainers.
After about 5 minutes away from their gear, Jenkins returned to the pontoon to discover his 2008 Gibson Les Paul guitar had been stolen.
Jenkins said he just wants his guitar back. He won’t press charges.
The incident has been reported to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office so the serial number on the guitar can be circulated to pawn shops. Sheriff R.J. Robinson said anything that comes of the incident, if his office is involved, will be turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
In addition to the guitar, which was a replica of a 1950s Les Paul, the thief or thieves made off with more than $1,000 in other equipment, including a guitar case, wireless equipment, straps and strap locks, in-ear monitors and a variety of guitar tools.
All totaled, between the guitar and the gear, he lost about $4,000 worth of equipment.
