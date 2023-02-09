Friday, Feb. 10
• Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Superintendent’s Office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation, Main Terminal Building, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Sewage District, District Offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, District offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 5:30 p.m., rate hearing, board meeting immediately follows.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
