Monday, March 13
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 5 p.m., executive session.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County American Rescue Plan Act Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10:15 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation, Main Terminal Building, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Helmer Sewage District, District Offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
