CROOKED LAKE — The products of the Steuben County 4-H Fair’s newest event are open for viewing and bidding until today at 4 p.m. in the Lions Building.
The fair’s first “County Fair” art contest had four participants. Prioritizing inspiration from the fairgrounds, those involved were asked to submit artwork that represented the 2022 4-H fair.
Ultimately, the artwork was awarded placings and available for a silent auction.
In first place was a painting by Anna Miller, titled “Old Exhibit Hall”. Allison Christman was given second place for a piece depicting a horse holding a dandelion. Third place went to Hallie Shrewsburg for a visual representation of the 4-H pledge. A drawing with a horse and child by DeLora Shrewsburg received fourth place.
When bidding on the artwork, leave your name, the bid amount and a form of contact.
