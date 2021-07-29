ANGOLA — Tickets are now available for the world’s most authentic and only Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band, the Mersey Beatles, in concert Saturday, October 9, at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening one hour prior. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at trine.edu/furth.
Born on the banks of the Mersey River, the Mersey Beatles have been rocking sold-out audiences around the globe since 1999. The Mersey Beatles was the resident band for more than a decade at the world-famous Cavern Club, where The Beatles got their start. They performed more than 600 times under the famed Mathew Street arches, almost twice as many gigs as the original Fab Four played themselves.
Mark Bloor, Steven Howard and Brian Ambrose, playing as John, Paul and Ringo, attended high school together in Liverpool. Craig McGown plays George and is the baby of the band, just like the “quiet one” in the original Fab Four. Tony Cook completes the lineup on keyboards and percussion. These childhood friends have played in 20 countries, selling out shows worldwide.
Experience their natural Liverpool accents, wit and charm. With no rehearsed scripts, their crowd banter truly captures the original spirit of the Beatles. These talented musicians appear with beautifully designed costumes and replica guitars from all eras.
For more information on the Mersey Beatles and other events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.