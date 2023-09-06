ANGOLA — Questions about the new Steuben County judicial center were many in the morning hours of the Steuben County Council’s budget work session, which opened on Wednesday.
Though there are many concerns facing members of the Council and the 2024, the impact of the judicial center — which has yet to be officially named — especially in terms of county spending, kept coming up.
“When do you think we will actually be in the building,” asked Councilwoman Christina Cress.
“It’s supposed to be the end of May,” answered Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Last week project manager Grant Bucher with Weigand Construction, which is overseeing the project, said the building remains on schedule for a June 2024 opening. Howard said he expects many offices will start moving in during May.
The questions about the $26 million building came as the Council worked through the county general fund, which is the largest funded by tax dollars.
Council President Rick Shipe said Wednesday was devoted to the general fund followed by wages and new employees.
There were questions about insurance for the building, which has been in the budget for the construction phase, albeit its paid through the bond that’s financing the project.
It has cost the county $32,000 for 18 months of insurance for the construction phase.
With what officials believe will be spent in additional insurance, “You’re going to be close,” to what was budgeted for the building, Howard said. Commissioners increased their insurance budget by $20,000 to cover the building.
Commissioners tried to budget for judicial center items based on what they will cost for the entire year for transparency purposes, Howard said.
Knowing that the potentially three days of budget analysis and adjustment that started Wednesday could see many changes, that could be very real with the judicial center.
“All of the expenses associated with the judicial center we tried to annualize these expenses,” Howard said.
Another big ticket item will come with the judicial center was utilities. An additional $175,000 was added for utilities for 2024. There weren’t any provisions for renewable energy put into the building.
The judicial center will also require some new personnel. Last month Sheriff R.J. Robinson said it will require two new security staff in addition to the two currently assigned to the Steuben County Courthouse.
Speaking of which, what will happen to that building once the courts and associated services move to the judicial center is not known.
“We’ve had conversations on what we’d like to do with that,” Howard said.
The new judicial center, which has been been a discussion item for years, came about because the 1868 Steuben County Courthouse is lacking in many areas.
First and foremost, it fails to meet many requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is also lacking on space and security is a major shortfall.
The new judicial center, among other things, will be equipped with secure — some call them cells — where pretrial detainees in criminal trials can be kept before they are brought in to courtrooms for hearings.
There will be four courtrooms in the new facility. There are three courts in operation now, Circuit, Superior and Magistrate. The fourth was added to the new facility to accommodate growth and the possible addition of another superior court.
