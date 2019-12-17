ANGOLA — Perhaps there truly is a Santa Claus.
Instead of wearing a big red suit, Santa's outfits of the day Tuesday were business apparel worn by officials with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola.
As a surprise to leadership in all four school districts serving Steuben County, the hospital through its Community Relations fund and the Cameron Hospital Foundation provided each school district funds to pay off every outstanding lunch balance for every student whose account was in arrears in the county, no questions asked.
Merry Christmas!
"We know this time of year can be financially challenging for families, and as the cornerstone for health and wellness we wanted to make sure the health and wellness of the children throughout Steuben County continues to be a top priority. We're fortunate to be able to give back to the community," said Jenn Gibson, Cameron's director of business development, community wellness and marketing.
Representatives of Cameron visited every high school principal or school superintendent to deliver checks covering unpaid lunch balances on Tuesday afternoon.
Cameron didn't have an exact dollar amount for how much money was paid or how many lunches or students it covered. All that mattered was that hundreds of dollars went to the schools, and parents who have gotten behind on their children's lunch accounts now have a burden relieved.
"We know the holidays can bring increased financial strain and stress on many families. This year, we are fortunate to be able to show our support of sound nutrition for the health and well being of our students by paying off current outstanding lunch balances for all Steuben County schools. By relieving this debt, everyone at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital hopes to help brighten the holidays for families across our community," said a letter provided to school personnel and parents of school children.
John Curtis, principal at Carlin Park Elementary School in Angola, said he didn't know about other schools in the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, but could attest the unpaid balance at his school was substantial and assumed it was no different in other schools.
Curtis said Cameron's generosity would no doubt be appreciated far and wide.
In addition to MSD schools, unpaid balances were covered at Fremont Community Schools, Hamilton Community Schools and Prairie Heights Community Schools.
"We love the community we live in," said Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt.
"At Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, our mission is to improve the quality of life for those we serve through relationships focused on health and wellness. We also strive to support our community in every possible way. This season we wanted to do something meaningful for the future of our community," Cameron's letter read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.