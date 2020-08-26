ANGOLA — The Angola Hornets varsity football team has been benched.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Brent Wilson sent a letter to district families on Wednesday, announcing the varsity team has been quarantined due to possible contact with COVID-19.
A DeKalb High School football player has tested positive. Angola played DeKalb on Friday at Angola High School.
MSD was notified Tuesday evening about the situation and Wilson's letter was sent shortly after noon on Wednesday. With the football team being quarantined, the numbers are mounting at MSD, with more than 100 students, faculty and staff in quarantine.
"Through contact tracing, it has been determined that most of our football players were in direct contact with the affected player at the game," Wilson wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution, our varsity football team consisting of 47 athletes who played in the game last Friday will be quarantined at home for 14 days. Parents of these students have been asked to closely monitor their children for symptoms. The students will be receiving virtual instruction so they can keep up on their studies."
This is MSD's third COVID-19 announcement since school started on Aug. 12. From information received from the district, the total number of students and faculty now under quarantine is 109.
At DeKalb High School, 42 team members who traveled to Angola for the game on Friday are quarantined, DeKalb Principal Marcus Wagner said. All varsity football practices and games at DeKalb will be suspended through Friday, Sept. 4.
The same holds true for Angola High School.
MSD is following Steuben County Health Department recommendations. Direct contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed case for more than 15 minutes. Face masks and social distancing are being enforced in the school buildings.
"The cooperation that we have received from our students and parents has been outstanding. My goal is to keep our schools open for in-person instruction as long as it continues to be safe to do so," said Wilson. "Please be prepared to make the transition to virtual learning for your children if our quarantine numbers continue to increase. We may have to implement e-learning for a period of time at an individual school building or the entire school district if confirmed cases continue to rise."
Wilson said quarantine procedures have been effective. Any student with symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home.
