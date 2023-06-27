ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday and early Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Christina L. Carranza, 34, of the 800 block of Apple Hill Way, arrested in the 3600 block of West U.S. 20on a charge of felony battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Elizabeth E. Chester, 32, of the 600 block of Sarah Drive, arrested in the 1300 block of West C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• James O'Neil III, 23, of the 00 block of Granklin Street, Brandon, Vermont, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 139 mile marker on a charge of felony motor vehicle theft.
• Lita H. Smoker, 18, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Domonic J. Wilkins, 28, of the 2700 block of Stone Place, Newark, Delaware, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 145 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.