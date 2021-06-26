ANGOLA — It was an emotional night Thursday at Camp Lon-I-Daw, the annual day camp program held by the Girl Scouts of Service Unit 211 in Steuben and LaGrange counties.
That’s because staff and campers alike honored longtime, retiring camp director Marica Peel for her years of faithful service to the program.
“We have a woman here that loves all of you and we want to appreciate all she does and has done over the years,” said incoming camp director Carrie Wilson. “We hope you will take this small token of appreciation for all you have done for all of us.”
Campers stay the night Thursday night each year during the week-long camp, and it was during the camp-wide dinner that Wilson honored Peel with a floral arrangement and kind words.
Peel received the flowers from her longtime friend and fellow camp staff member Jenney Zolman.
“Mom and Jenney started at camp at the top of the hill in Brownie units,” said Francis Brooks, Peel’s oldest daughter. “Martha Hagerty was the camp director at that time.”
That was in the early 1980’s.
By 1987, Peel had taken over as camp director, a volunteer position she’s held onto even after her own daughters were grown and no longer campers.
Scouting has been her life, and it’s always been something she does for the girls.
She wasn’t one for words Thursday, only telling everyone “thank you,” but she was visibly choked up.
Peel has long said she doesn’t volunteer for herself, but for the girls that she gets to watch learn and grow into bright young women.
Camp Lon-I-Daw is one of the biggest events Peel puts on every summer as part of the service unit. It is a primitive-style day camp where girls pitch tents, play games, experience nature, learn about outdoor cooking on an open campfire and the older girls are able to go canoing and learn how to shoot archery.
They also do a traditional flag retirement ceremony each year on Thursday night after a parent program where the girls sing silly camp songs and do skits for their families.
During the flag ceremony, the oldest girls in camp read different information about the flag while their fellow campers respectfully retire the flag into the campfire.
Burning a flag is one of the proper ways to retire a worn out American flag, and it’s something the girls look forward to as they age up through the camp program.
Campers are as young as kindergarten and as old as sixth and seventh graders. From there, many campers come back as junior camp staff, helping in the different units to help raise the next generation of Girl Scouts.
The National Girl Scout Council has a saying, “Be a part of scouting. It’s a part of life.”
And for Peel, it’s definitely been a part of her life.
