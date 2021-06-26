Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Light rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.