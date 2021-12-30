Mom dropped me off at the post office on East Maumee street in Angola. I peered through the service counter window; all was a bustle in the back as it was Friday afternoon and nearly closing time.
Grandpa, Maurice Steiner, was at his desk diligently finishing some Assistant Postmaster paperwork. The clerk had anticipated my arrival and motioned me to the side entrance to the offices. I headed straight for Grandpa’s desk as he said, “There’s my big helper!” I wasn’t sure how much help a 10-year-old who didn’t know much about farming was going to be. “You can sit at my desk here while I wrap up a few things and then we’ll head out,” explained Grandpa. As Grandpa closed things up I tinkered with a few trinkets on the old desk and curiously opened the top desk drawer to discover forgotten treasures. At a quick pace we left the office, Grandpa turning off the lights and locking the doors behind us. We loaded up in the old powder blue 1976 Dodge 100 and headed East on 20 then a slight right onto Metz Road. It was late-October and all the corn and beans still left in the fields were a magnificent golden. Grandpa didn’t waste any time getting to the farm. In fact, as we bounced along those back roads and he shifted through the three-on-the-tree, I’m sure the speed limit was of little concern. We had a mission! It was harvest season and time to get the crops out. We changed quickly into our ‘grubbies’ as grandma called our work clothes, then she handed us a sandwich and a few molasses cookies from the cookie jar sitting in the dry sink and the three of us were out the door. Grandpa and I climbed into the combine with Grandma right behind us on her John Deere 3020 with two gravity wagons in tow. I loved riding in that old combine. There was something satisfying about the whir of the motor and the stalks of corn being transformed into piles of grain. I chuckled as I recalled Grandpa earlier in the year working on the combine head in the barnyard. Ol’ Gobble-Dee-Gook, Grandma’s ornery turkey, wouldn’t quit pestering him and started pecking his bald head. With wrench in hand Grandpa gave that fowl beast a few love taps, sending feathers flying while he mumbled something about a dumb bird! That old turkey didn’t make it through the winter. Mom and I came to check on him while Grandpa and Grandma were on one of their adventures to Florida. There were feathers scattered clear across the barnyard and under the fence. No one was sad except maybe Grandma. My memories are fond as I recall those late nights and early mornings during harvest. I can still see Grandpa’s old bomber hat covering his bald head, ear flaps dancing in the wind as we drove down the dirt road back to the farm late at night singing the old hymn “Bringing In the Sheaves”.
My grandparents not only worked hard; they played hard. They traveled to all 50 states, including driving to Alaska twice! Many of those adventures included several grandkids tagging along in their RV. My cousins and I could write a book about the experiences we had with my grandparents and the mischief that ensued. Seeing grandpa and grandma set up the RV at a camp site was always entertaining as they bantered back and forth! I recall one trip where grandpa got pulled over for speeding; at 100 he is still up for the adventure of a good road trip.
Grandpa is one of the most hardworking, principled, and loving people I have ever known. These days if you were to drive by his cottage early on a dark morning his light would be on and you would find him sitting at the table drinking his black coffee and reading his well-worn Bible. Later in the morning he reads the “Scandal Sheet” as he calls it, the Herald Republican. I remember him most there at the table, even at the farm house after dinner, paying bills, balancing the check book, and these days signing and addressing cards to his 4 children, 15 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. We can always count on Grandpa’s card being one of the first to arrive. I see him with pen in his right hand; it’s held a bit funny. His index and middle finger on that hand are missing from a battle with the corn picker which happened on Monday, November 25th, 1963. It was the same day JFK was buried. Being a federal employee grandpa had the day off and right at the end of harvest season it was a blessing. My Aunt Cathy and mom were in the field that day as they picked up fallen ears for 25 cents a 5-gallon bucket. Another farming mishap took place when he fell off the roof of the 30’ corn crib. Perhaps his most near-death experience happened while my oldest son and I were coming home with him after an Angola football game. We were approaching the stop light at Cameron hospital when his heart stopped. He was driving! We rear-ended the car that was stopped at the light. A sheriff deputy who just pulled into the hospital heard the crash and was the first to respond. After a couple of jolts from the defibrillator grandpa came to and by the time he was in the ambulance I heard him telling the EMT his name, Maurice Steiner, and that he was born January 2nd,1922. By the time he recovered a couple weeks later he had bought another car and was back home living on his own. I guess God had more he needed grandpa to do and be. After that accident he stopped driving the pontoon for Lake James Christian Camp; however, many campers and staffers still affectionally call him ‘Commodore’. Over the years he took thousands of campers around Lake James on boat rides.
Grandpa’s flat feet kept him from going overseas during World War II but that didn’t keep him from serving his country as a Sergeant in the Army Air Force preparing airplanes to go overseas. There is something different about Grandpa and his generation. Maybe that’s why they called them the Builders and the Greatest Generation. He was out the other day on a ladder making repairs on his garage. I didn’t stop him, just smiled in amazement and the thought came to mind that if I live to be 100 I hope to be able to still climb a ladder to make a repair. There is much I have learned from my Grandpa and much more we need to learn from this generation who valued a hard day’s work, loved their families and stayed faithful even during the difficult times. A generation who feared God and loved their fellow man even when they disagreed, and heroically served their country.
The family cordially invites you to Maurice Steiner’s 100th Birthday celebration Saturday, Jan. 1, from 1-4 p.m. at Lake James Christian Camp in the Family Life Center Gym. Masks are highly recommended. Enjoy finger foods and table games, but if you happen to be playing at grandpa’s table don’t be surprised if he whoops you and everyone else!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.