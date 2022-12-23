ANGOLA — Chris Hall is now serving as the new safety director and assistant principal of Angola High School.
He is convinced that his function at school is to keep students in and help them be successful. After 27 years of teaching, Hall believes there is always a reason for a student to act out.
“My goal is to keep students in school,” said Hall.
His teaching experience makes Hall hope that he might be that last person that can stop a student from leaving the school. For him, if a student got to that point, where school staff bring them to him, the teachers had already metaphorically said that they had done all they could.
Hall believes that he had also been there, and when he was in their shoes he was lucky to receive support and professional development advice from the school administration, and now he wants to apply his knowledge and pass his experience onto his younger colleagues.
“A lot of times when they [the students] are acting out, there is a reason, and you just have to find out what the reason is and try to turn it around,” said Hall.
For his previous Leo High School, Hall even developed a list of reasons why students act out, and that list includes such points as an absence of solid rules in the classrooms and the feeling of being unworthy that students might experience.
“Some parents tell their kids they are bad all along,” said Hall.
Building positive relationships with the students and talking to them is the way to solving most of the problems. Hall said that experienced teachers can read their students, and often they can tell if something is bothering them, and they should talk to the kids and encourage them to tell what is going on in their lives.
“They won’t right away, but after just asking questions, usually they will calm down, and they will start talking,” said Hall.
Positive relationships matter in professional relationships, too, and Hall said that he started performing some administrative functions a long time ago, by building relationships and supporting people.
“I am supporting whatever they need to do to keep their job going,” said Hall.
He explained that his job description had initially been two-fold — assistant school principal and district safety director. As assistant principal his aim is to keep the rules of the school enforced. His goal in terms of school safety is more ambitious.
Hall contemplates the positive effects that new emergency and visitor management systems might have on MSD enabling the teachers and school administration screening all visitors against three or four national databases identifying those who had previously been involved in sexual offences and other crimes and connecting the school staff and students in one web-based or cell-based system.
The MSD safety website backup that can be used in conjunction with the schools, the corporation, as well as first responders is another of Hall's objectives as district safety director. Such a website will contain school drill information, maps of the buildings, “and other drill information that is important to building officials and first responders.”
“This is not the type of website that would be open to the public. It would be a website that would be specific to safety personnel and first responders,” said Hall.
Hall said he also planned to continue the usual school safety procedures, such as having safety teams, duties in hallways, safety protocols and secure entrances.
“All the schools have some type of a secure entrance where the parent comes, they have to be buzzed in,” said Hall.
Angola High School also has ballistic film “that keeps the windows from shattering,” and bus radios that connect school buses with emergency personnel and central office. Some of the updates on that side include introducing visitor badges and tying school parking spaces to the students’ and teachers’ cars.
“We keep the parking titles of students identified within the parking lot, we keep the parking titles of the staff this year, so we know what staff car is supposed to be in the parking lot,” said Hall.
He said that they had also added another School Resource Officer and continued to add staff radios “to maintain contact with the administration and other staff members.” Now 90% of the high school staff have radios, said Hall.
All in all, Hall protects and supports the students in all kinds of ways. He said that he strives to be a positive experience in kids’ lives and tries to show them that he is not a bad person, and he is there to help them. He is on their side, even when they mess up.
“I enjoy working with the students, trying to make a difference in their lives,” said Hall.
