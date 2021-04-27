ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Johnny L. Norment, 28, of the 7700 block of West Hampton Avenue, Milwaukee, arrested on Interstate 80 westbound at the 141 mile marker on a charge of felony possession of a legend drug or precursor.
• Jason A. Oetting, 48, of the 5700 block of North C.R. 150W, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.