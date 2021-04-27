Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.