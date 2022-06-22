FREMONT — The Fremont Public Library hosted candy sushi making for anyone ages 10 and up.
Each station had a Fruit Roll-Up, homemade rice cereal treat, a variety of candy, candied wasabi and ginger and much more. The afternoon activities were led by adult and young adult services librarian Tracy Johnson.
Johnson gave a lesson on what sushi is and how to make your very own candy version.
The children watched with a lot of excitement as they learned how to roll their candy and the different ways they can fill and style their sushi. The only hick-up in the event was the overly sticky rice cereal treats, but that wasn’t a problem for the kids.
Participants also got to learn how to make boba tea and the different ingredients you would need to make it at home. The boba tea came in handy when the wasabi candy was eaten to calm down the burning mouth.
As they practiced with the chopsticks, the children tried to pick up candy and made shocked faces after eating a wasabi candy.
The next event at the Fremont Library is the interactive movie on Monday. During the movie participants are encouraged to shout it out, dance and move around. The movie will play at 5:30 p.m. and registration is required. To register, contact the library at 495-7157, which is located at 1004 W. Toledo St..
