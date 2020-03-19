FREMONT — While practicing social distancing, the Fremont Town Council was able to hold its regular meeting Tuesday and get two different tax abatement compliance checks approved for Fremont manufacturers.
One abatement, for American Axle and Manufacturing, had a lot of discussion surrounding the paperwork and numbers submitted before the council granted approval.
Town Judge Chris Snyder said prior to the meeting he received a phone call from the tax company preparing the paperwork for the company, asking if the abatement would be approved.
The town had sent American Axle a letter last year saying their employment numbers weren’t where the company had speculated they would be. The abatement was granted then, too.
“I told them I can’t answer that, it’s a council decision,” he said. “I said they needed to file the paperwork and explain to us why they aren’t meeting those goals.”
This is year six of the 10-year abatement on personal property — in this case, manufacturing equipment — for the company. The break is on a graduated scale, Snyder said, which means this year’s break is 40%.
On paperwork submitted when American Axle and Manufacturing first applied for the tax abatement, they had 133 employees and planned on adding 27 more for a total of 160.
“Right now they have 108 according to the most recent compliance documents,” Snyder said. “My only opinion is, I don’t know how they’re doing well or not, so if we rock the boat those 108 people could be even less.”
The equipment is in the facility, but Snyder said it’s not currently running.
“I don’t really want to give the abatement,” Brown said. “But I think they are on thin ice out there and I’m afraid if we don’t give it they will shutter.”
Councilman Craig Adolph said if the country wasn’t dealing with all it is right now, he would be in favor of taking the abatement away.
“Given the current condition, I motion we approve the tax abatement as presented,” said Adolph.
None of the council members voted no.
The other abatement was for TEQ, formerly Fremont Plastics.
It was the final year of their seven-year abatement.
Snyder said the company is meeting all of the requirements for employee numbers and wages.
