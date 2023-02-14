ANGOLA — Steuben County Trails is getting ready to launch a new master plan initiative aimed at expanding trails throughout the four corners of Steuben County.
Not to be confused with the Poka-Bache Connector trail, the Steuben County Trails Board of Directors has announced its intentions to further explore adding an additional 60 miles or more of trails throughout the county.
The goal of the master planning effort is to connect a variety of trail systems already established in Steuben County so residents and visitors can further enjoy the lakes, scenery and communities located throughout Steuben County.
“It’s been well documented that trails and greenways can provide positive health and economic benefits within a community,” said John Longenecker, president, Steuben County Trails. “What’s becoming more apparent is that employers are putting further emphasis on the quality of life available within the communities they wish to invest in or even relocate to. Adding or expanding trail access is a key component of what can help the Steuben community continue to grow and further become a destination where people not only want to visit, but also live and raise their families.”
The effort kicks off this month with a public workshop to gather input from citizens and community advocates county-wide to ensure the master plan is reflective of trail needs and desires throughout all Steuben County.
Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on what the project will entail and to provide input and feedback on the project path.
Community members are encouraged to attend an open forum on Thursday, Feb. 23 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. building at 903 S. Wayne St., Angola.
The forum will be open until 8 p.m. with interactive stations seeking public input and guidance on trail planning and development. The master planning is expected to be complete later this summer at which time recommendations will be presented to the community for final approval.
The initial investment to complete the master planning is $60,000, much of which has already been raised. The Steuben County Foundation has committed $20,000 up front with a one-to-one match of every dollar raised beyond that up to another $20,000, totaling $40,000.
The Greenways Foundation and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital have also contributed to the plan, leaving about $5,000 to be raised. Questions can be submitted to steubentrails@gmail.com with more information on Steuben County trails accessible by visiting steubencountytrails.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.