ANGOLA — The United States was brought together by the Sept. 11 attacks on America 20 years ago, said Maj. Gen. Ober C. Tooley Jr., who kicked off the Trine University Distinguished Speaker Series on Friday.
The speaker series has traditionally started with a tribute to the Sept. 11 attacks, and this year’s came on the 20th anniversary.
“I find it most remarkable and inspiring when a nation of 300 million plus instinctively moves collectively as one in the direction of what is right and good and noble and heroic when confronted with a crisis such as 9/11,” Tooley said.
Tooley, who served more than 40 years in the U.S. Army and serves today as president of defense development for the Indiana Economic Development Corp., emphasized in his speech that the attack was not merely a random act of violence but a plot designed to inflict as much damage as possible on the United States.
“The means they chose to launch their strategic plan was a dramatic violent attack upon three sites that symbolized the essence of U.S. national power: the Twin Towers, economic; the Pentagon, military; and the Capitol building, political,” Tooley said. “They established a timing of the attack to achieve maximum psychological and information impact. In broad daylight, beginning of the work day, so that the attack and immediate aftermath could play out in full view of the world.”
While he offered recognition and respect to those who lost their lives to the tragedy, he also offered hope by reminding everyone that we are still capable of preparing the next generation of leaders to learn from the past and create a better future.
“It’s one of those humbling but scary types of things because you realize, from your past, all the missteps that you did and you know that they’re going to face it, too,” Tooley said. “But the point of it is, there’s great benefit. If you don’t understand what’s happened in the past, it’s hard to prepare for the future.”
Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II opened the event in front of a full audience of university students and staff as well as community members at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
“Twenty years have passed since the event that would devastate a nation and would change the course of history forever,” he said. “Even in the midst of unparalleled destruction and violence, the days and months after 9/11 showed an incredible resilience, courage and strength of the American people.”
After a moment of silence for the fallen, Brooks introduced Tooley to the stage.
After a question-and-answer session with the audience, Tooley closed his speech by commending the university and its students in their endeavors for knowledge and the armed forces for continuing to protect the United States’ freedom.
“May God continue to bless you in your efforts,” Tooley said. “In recognition of what we’ve gathered here to remember, I ask His special blessing on the families, friends and loved ones of our 2,977 brothers and sisters who laid their lives down 20 years ago so that we might be able to gather here today as free people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.