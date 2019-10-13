A new e-filing service makes it easier for Indiana residents to request protective orders.
The initiative, announced by the Indiana Supreme Court Oct. 1, requires that all protective order requests be filed at public.courts.in.gov/porefsp. The service is free.
Filing
Those who have been a victim of domestic or family violence, harassment, stalking or a sex offense may file for a protective order in Indiana. An adult may file on behalf of a child. Qualifying concerns include the grooming of a child to succumb to a sex crime.
“Taking a step like filing for a protection order can offer a level of safety, but also increase your risk. There are resources available to help you take this step safely,” says the e-filing site.
While the online system has opened the process to anyone with internet access, it is advised that people get support.
In Steuben County, the Angola-based Community Antiviolence Alliance is there for people seeking to escape violence. CAVA is located at 200 Hoosier Drive, Angola.
In LaGrange, Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center, 201 S. Detroit St., is a center for domestic violence and teen dating violence education, prevention and services.
Residents of DeKalb and Noble counties are encouraged to seek help with the Center for Nonviolence or YWCA of Northeast Indiana, both in Fort Wayne.
Other resources include the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence and National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The order
People seeking protection may still file on paper in a court clerk’s office or with assistance from a victim advocate. Attorneys are required to e-file all protective order cases starting Dec. 2.
A judge or a magistrate reviews the petition prior to approving an ex parte order for protection. The ruling is generally made the day an order is requested, says information on the Indiana courts web page. “If you have not received notice of a ruling by the end of the next business day, you should contact the court,” it says.
A protection order is served officially, such as by a police officer, and prohibits the person from having any contact whatsoever with the alleged victim.
When orders are issued, two things happen immediately.
First, the order is entered into the Indiana Protection Order Registry and electronically shared with the Indiana State Police’s Data and Communication System and the FBI’s National Crime Information Center. That occurs within minutes of a judge’s OK, according to a report by the state Office of Judicial Administration’s Office of Court Services, which oversees the process.
Second, a notification of the order is faxed or emailed to local law enforcement agencies where the parties live and work.
Access
Noble County topped the four-county area in protection orders last year.
In 2018, 198 protection orders were approved by Noble County judges.
Also last year, 112 protective orders were issued in Steuben County; 110 in DeKalb County; and 71 in LaGrange County.
“While not every person who is seeking a protective order may have the immediate ability to travel to the courthouse during business hours, nearly everyone has access to the Internet,” said Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser. “It will make the process of requesting a protective order more efficient and promote safety.”
Though in Indiana a protective order is valid for up to two years, it is meant to be a short-term, emergency solution to an urgent problem. Further court or child custody proceedings may follow. Filing is generally a first step in a multi-pronged approach to ending an dangerous or illegal situation that may include social services and counseling for all involved.
“The courts have been extremely open and have invited and listened to our input,” said Kerry Hyatt Bennett, Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence legal counsel, who was part of the team that reviewed the new process before it was implemented.
