FREMONT — Residents in the Town of Fremont will see a new face behind the wheel of a police cruiser after Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parson swore-in Tawni Campbell during the town council meeting Tuesday night.
The first female officer since the early 2000s, Campbell said she hopes to be a positive role model and example for the area’s female youth.
“They look to you to do your job and do it right,” Campbell said. “I hope that I can be an example to girls, show them that whether they live in a small town or a big city, they can be what they want to be and do great at it.”
A native of Belleville, Illinois, Campbell was a Specialist E-4 in United States Army and a police officer in Texas and North Carolina before moving to Fremont with her husband, Derick — an officer with the Auburn Police Department — and their 5-year-old daughter, Adelyn.
“My husband is from Fremont and all of his family lives here,” said Campbell. “The schools here are great, the people have been great. I am looking forward to serving this community.”
