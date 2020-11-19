ANGOLA — Thanks to generous contributions from Trine University trustee Jerry Allen, the university has launched the Jerry L. Allen and Jorja Allen Engineering Scholastic Award, a new scholarship program for Trine students within the Allen School of Engineering and Computing who enroll in fall 2021. Under this program, all new, incoming ASEC students will be awarded grants of $1,000 toward the cost of their Trine tuition, renewable for up to four years.
“In these difficult times, Jorja and I are very pleased to be able to provide some additional financial support to our future engineer leaders,” said Allen. “My Trine education made great things possible for me, and we are excited about this opportunity to help the next generation of engineers start their journeys to what we expect will be very bright futures.”
To qualify for the award, students must apply and be admitted to Trine, and submit a FAFSA by March 1. The award is not based on need.
Allen is a longtime Trine supporter and is the namesake for the university’s renowned Allen School of Engineering and Computing, which offers majors in biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, computer science and information technology, design engineering technology, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, mechatronics and robotics engineering, plastics engineering technology and software engineering.
Allen, a 1978 mechanical engineering graduate of Tri-State University (now Trine University), built Vikimatic Sales into a $110 million distributor of fiber optic products. Today, Vikimatic Sales is a private line of branded products within the TVC Communications family, the nation’s premier telecommunications distributor. He holds 11 patents. In 1995, Allen was named Best Boss of the Year from a national pool of 700 nominees. He was honored as “Entrepreneur of the Year” by Ernst & Young of Ohio in 1997; a year later, the Northeast Ohio Growth Association named Allen “Deal-Maker of the Year.”
For more information about the Jerry L. Allen and Jorja Allen Engineering Scholarship Award, and Trine University, visit trine.edu/allen or contact Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management, at bennettk@trine.edu.
