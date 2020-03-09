ANGOLA — Trine University has received a $1 million pledge toward the expansion of its engineering facilities.
The pledge came from an engineering alumnus and his wife, who asked to remain anonymous.
"We are continually grateful for the many alumni who support our efforts to build upon our proud legacy of training engineers at Tri-State and Trine since 1902," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. "Such generosity is vital as we look to train the next generation of engineers who will help power this region's, and even this nation's, economic growth."
With this latest gift, the university has raised $4.5 million toward the estimated $10 million total cost of the project.
The planned 39,800-square-foot expansion to facilities for Trine's Allen School of Engineering and Computing will help prepare skilled professionals in high-tech areas such as hardware and software development, computer networking, cybersecurity and health informatics.
Designs for the expansion feature state-of-the-art technology, flexible labs and classrooms, an active learning lab with a maker space to foster creativity, and bright, open spaces for collaboration and conversation, including a new gathering point and cafe available to the entire campus. The new area is intended to become a focal point at the center of campus and a showcase for student work.
The gift is part of the $125 million Invest in Excellence campaign, which already has raised more than $115 million. For more information on supporting the campaign or the expansion, call 665-4114 or visit trine.edu/give.
