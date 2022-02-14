ANGOLA — Steuben County is searching for a new surveyor for the second time in almost as many months.
Steuben County’s newest surveyor, Alexander Steele, submitted his resignation on Wednesday, the day after he was denied a raise by the Steuben County Council.
Steele’s resignation is effective on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Because the position is elected and the office is held by a Republican, a Republican Party caucus is going to be held on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Pleasant Township Trustee building, 2510 N. C.R. 200W. Because the office is county wide, the caucus will include all precinct committeemen.
Last week, Steele asked that his pay be adjusted closer to what was originally budgeted when then-Surveyor Mike Ruff got the position’s pay increased as part of this year’s budget.
It was requested that Steele’s pay be increased by $14,000 to $59,000. A wage of $59,000 is comparable to other elected department heads. Last fall the Council approved a salary of $67,500 based on a formula for the salary based on the pay of a chief deputy, which was approved at $45,000.
Prior to the close of the meeting last Tuesday, Council President Rick Shipe said the county has been working hard to attract younger talent, but the move by the Council sent the wrong message.
It appeared that many of the council members were not willing to pay Steele beyond the base he was hired in at because he is not seeking election to the post this year.
In essence, by not filing for election, Steele is guaranteed that he would be done as surveyor on Jan. 1, 2023. It obviously happened 10 months sooner.
When asked why he didn’t file for election before the Feb. 4 deadline, Steele said he wanted to see how things were going to work out before making the commitment. After this year — unless the next surveyor quits — it won’t be possible for Steele to run for the office until 2026.
Steele was selected by a Steuben County Republican Party caucus in December to fill the vacancy created when Ruff resigned.
Ruff became surveyor in late 2020 after then-surveyor Larry Gilbert died unexpectedly.
Former Steuben County Surveyor Donald Mason, Angola, who was in office in the early 1980s, has filed on the Democratic ticket for the office. Filing on the Republican ticket was James Slabaugh, rural Angola.
Republicans wanting to run for the post in the upcoming caucus must file Form CEB-5 with Steuben County Republican Central Committee Chairman Rick Michael up to 72 hours before the caucus is held, which is 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
More candidate information is available by contacting Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan at the clerk’s office, 668-1000, ext. 2400, from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office is located on the ground floor of the Steuben County Courthouse, 55 S. Public Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.