ANGOLA — Trine University recognized its 2021 Homecoming court during the annual Thunderstruck Pep Rally at Zollner Football Stadium on Friday.
Meghan McGonagle of Frankfort, Illinois, was crowned Homecoming queen. A senior chemical engineering major, McGonagle is involved with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and Omega Chi Epsilon. She hopes to work as a quality engineer in the pharmaceutical or automotive industry.
Aiden Benysh of Warsaw, was named Homecoming king. A senior studying mechanical engineering, Benysh enjoys working out and playing disc golf and would like to work with space exploration or auto racing.
Other members of the Homecoming court included:
• Kelsy Taylor of Louisville, Kentucky, majoring in marketing. Taylor is a senior and three-year captain of Trine University’s women’s basketball team. She also is an executive board member for the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, a member of the Multicultural Student Organization and the Black Student Union, an Ehinger Fellow and serves on the HAC Media Team. After graduation, she hopes to work at a university in sports marketing.
• Zakareya Yousef, a junior sport and recreation major from Oxford, Ohio. Besides being a member of the synchronized skating and figure skating teams at Trine, Yousef serves as Chief of Staff to the President for Trine Student Government, a Student Orientation and Registration leader and a member of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, Athletes Connected and Sport Management Club.
• Jessalyn Friederick of Indianapolis, a senior business management major who is also currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration. Friederick is president of Kappa Sigma Alpha sorority, an Ehinger Fellow, social media and management intern for the Trine men’s NCAA Hockey Team, a photography intern for Trine Marketing and the 2019 Sweetheart for Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. She has earned President’s List and MIAA Academic Honor Roll honors and received the Media Creation Video Award in 2020. After graduation, she would like to work for a professional hockey team in marketing or social media.
• Conner Johnson, a third-year design engineering technology major from Goshen. Johnson serves as treasurer for Phi Kappa Theta fraternity, the Trine Tour Guide Storm Trooper, the Makers Club founder and president, vice president of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and a drummer and harp jazz band musician. He hopes to work in the automotive industry after graduation.
• Kayleah Anderson, a senior elementary education major from Hillsdale, Michigan. Anderson is involved with Alpha Sigma Tau sorority, Math Club and Trine University Orchestra and also serves as vice president of recruitment for the College Panhellenic Association. She also works at an after-school program in Fremont. She hopes to teach fifth grade after graduation.
• Brandon Murphy, a senior from Greenfield. Murphy is double majoring in management and finance while simultaneously pursuing his Master of Business Administration. He is a member of the Trine men’s soccer team and vice president of the Finance Club.
