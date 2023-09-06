Three people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Three people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Donald E. Banks II, 40, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Terri A. Palmerton, 39, of the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Sabrina L. Tink, 26, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on a warrant alleging a misdemeanor probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.