Angola greets statue of Sojourner Truth
ANGOLA — Hundreds of people gathered in sweltering heat June 6 to welcome a new statue of Sojourner Truth in front of the Steuben County Courthouse.
“I believe if my great grandma were here today, she would say, ‘Well done, Indiana. Well done,’” said Barbara Allen, a sixth-generation descendant of Truth and author of the children’s book “Remembering Great Grandma Sojourner Truth.”
The life-size bronze statue is the product of a Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant from Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, granted to the Downtown Angola Coalition last year. The $40,000 grant as well as a $15,000 grant from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola and several in-kind contributions made the project possible.
Speakers and spectators from all over came to celebrate the long-awaited statue. The ceremony began with a performance of Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman” speech by Novella Nimmo, a historical interpreter who works with the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.
Dressed in period clothing, Nimmo captivated the audience despite technical difficulties with the sound. The speech voiced Truth’s passion about equality not only for blacks, but also women.
Council balks at raising tax to save for future jail
AUBURN — Last month, DeKalb County Commissioners decided they’re not ready to build a new county jail right now.
Monday, DeKalb County Council members chose not to raise income taxes to save money for a future jail.
Council President Rick Ring introduced an ordinance to increase the county’s Correctional Facilities Income Tax rate from 0.13% to 0.2%. Previous estimates said that would raise about $750,000 per year to be used for a future jail.
Ring continued for a few minutes, listing the advantages of saving ahead for the jail. None of the other six council members said a word. Ring finally declared the ordinance had died for lack of a motion.
Last month, Commissioners President Bill Hartman and Commissioner Todd Sanderson made it clear that they do not support building a jail now, with construction costs soaring.
Architects have estimated the cost of a new jail at $28 million. Hartman and Sanderson said it might cost much more right now, but they believe construction costs will deflate in the future.
Police find trailer stolen from covered bridge site
SPENCERVILLE — Police have found a construction trailer stolen from the Spencerville Covered Bridge repair project, DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II confirmed Monday.
The trailer was missing most of its contents of specialized tools and a historical marker.
Fort Wayne Police Department officers found the trailer June 3 around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Nuttman Avenue on the city’s southwest side, Cserep said.
The trailer is in good shape, and Indiana State Police crime-scene investigators were examining it Monday, hoping to find fingerprints, he said.
The trailer, owned by R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, and filled with tools and equipment for repairing the covered bridge, was stolen from the construction site before dawn on May 28, from its parking spot on the west approach to the historic bridge east of Spencerville.
The 1873 wooden bridge over the St. Joseph River has been closed to traffic since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered moisture damage to its support timbers.
Commission brainstorms how to use funds
KENDALLVILLE — What should Kendallville do with its roughly half-million dollars in tax increment financing funds each year?
That was the main question before Redevelopment Commission members Thursday as they gathered for a two-hour brainstorming session.
With its slate of major projects recently completed — the Fairview Boulevard upgrade and downtown streetscape are now out of the way — the board has a lot of cash and not a lot of pending needs.
In 2020, the city collected $491,378 in TIF funds from the city’s Downtown and Eastside districts.
TIF money is captured from increases in property values, which the Redevelopment Commission can use for development projects within the city’s approved allocation areas.
Right now, outside of its facade grant program and a few distributions toward special projects like the McCray site solar field and a planned pocket park across from City Hall, the Redevelopment Commission has no other pending projects or financial obligations.
Avilla hires Albion’s town manager
AVILLA — Meeting in a special session Tuesday, the Avilla Town Council unanimously voted to hire Tena Woenker as its new town manager.
Woenker, who currently is the town manager in Albion, will replace Bill Ley, who is retiring. Woenker’s first day will be July 6.
Woenker served as the town manager for Waterloo from March 2014 through December 2019, when she took the Albion job.
The Albion Town Council, which met in regular session Tuesday, accepted Woenker’s resignation and set an executive session for Monday to begin its search for a new town manager and to discuss what to do in the interim. Woenker’s last day in Albion will be June 30.
Woenker said the focus of the town manager position differs between the two communities. In Albion, she is the direct supervisor to all department heads and manages many of the day-to-day operations of the town.
“In Avilla, it’s more of a project manager, a grant writer, a leader,” she said. That big-picture approach fits her skill set better, she added.
Kendallville opens bids for trail extensions
KENDALLVILLE — On Tuesday, the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety opened four bids for work on what’s being called the Grand Army of the Republic Trail, two sections of walking path on the east side of the city.
The two segments will add nearly 1 mile of new trail to the city.
The western segment connects the Fishing Line Trail to the Fairview Boulevard Trail near the entrance to ACRES Land Trust’s Detering Nature Preserve. The eastern segment extends the Dowling Street Trail from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart on the north side of U.S. 6.
Kendallville had been working on trail plans along U.S. 6 to Walmart as a safety improvement in order to get pedestrians off the busy highway. People frequently walk along the shoulder of U.S. 6 against traffic, sometimes pushing strollers, as vehicles zip by on the east side of the town.
The other project will close one of the final gaps in the Fishing Line Trail and it’s 11-mile connection from Rome City to Kendallville.
The city opened four bids received for the project, with the lowest coming from local firm Pulver Asphalt Paving at a price of $613,495.75. The board tabled the bids for review, with a recommendation and contractor award expected at the next meeting June 22.
Board recommends tax break for shell building
KENDALLVILLE — A new $2.2 million “spec” building in Kendallville would be an exceptional project, deserving of an exception to the rules.
That was the recommendation of the Economic Development Advisory Committee, which is forwarding a 10-year tax abatement request to the Kendallville City Council.
A Whitley County construction firm is planning to build a 75,000-square-foot shell building with 30-foot high ceilings on a vacant property at the corner of Weston Avenue and Ohio Street. The building could be expandable to 100,000 square feet.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said, if built, the building would almost instantly become the best prospect for new development in not just Noble County, but a wider 11-county area.
Gatman said there is a “severe shortage” of modern buildings in northeast Indiana.
The “shell” building would include a concrete floor, four walls, a roof and some other utility connections, but would otherwise be left open until the building is sold and then customized to the new tenant.
