ANGOLA — A caucus to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Steuben County Council President Rick Shipe in District 3 has been set.
Steuben County Republican Central Committee Chairman Rick Michael has set the caucus for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, at the Steuben Community Center Multipurpose Room. The caucus is not open to the public.
There will be four precinct committee officials who will vote in the caucus. So far there are two candidates, Ruth Beer, currently an at-large member of the Council, and Tim Troyer, former two-term Steuben County sheriff who left office in 2018 after reaching his term limit.
When it comes to the caucus — and its results — this is where it gets interesting. Only the precinct committeemen are allowed to participate. The chairs may have their vice chairs serve as proxies. If neither is able to participate, that precinct doesn’t end up with a vote.
Here are the committeemen: Don Bowman, Pleasant 6; Michael, Pleasant 7; Shipe, Salem; and Julie Troyer, Jackson.
“I am going to abstain,” Michael said.
That’s because of the even-numbered precinct count. If their is a tie, the party chair, Michael, has to break it. Because he will abstain, Michael’s vice chair, Desi Isa, will serve as his proxy.
Shipe left his County Council District 3 seat July 2 because he moved from the Hudson area to rural Angola, south of Fox Lake, which is part of District 2. Because Shipe was appointed to the precinct committeeman slot, he didn’t have to resign the post when he moved.
Beer is running for the District 3 seat because it was the seat held by her father, John Hughes, for some 28 years before his death in 2011. While she might not currently hold her father’s seat, Beer does sit at the same place at the council table as her father.
As an at-large member of the Council, Beer’s name appears on this year’s ballot, along with two other Republican candidates for the three at-large seats, incumbent Councilman Dan Caruso and Bill Harter, who recently resigned as Steuben County coroner due to a promotion at the Angola Fire Department.
Should Beer win the caucus, that would mean she would have to resign her at-large seat. That means another caucus would have to be held to fill her vacancy. She will remain on the ballot because the deadline to remove one’s name as a candidate will have passed by the time the July 21 caucus is held. Shipe is said to have an interest in filling the at-large seat should Beer vacate it.
Should Troyer win, Beer remains on the Council and stands for election in the fall. Because there’s no opposition on the Democratic ticket, she will be reelected, along with Caruso, and Harter will be elected. Council district seats will be up for election in 2022.
The Republican Party is guaranteed two more caucuses this year, Michael said. Those will be for District 2, currently held by Ken Shelton, and District 4, which is held by Wil Howard. Both are running unopposed for the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Shelton in the Middle District and Howard in the South District. Shelton defeated Commissioner Jim Crowl in the June primary and Commission board President Ron Smith decided not to seek reelection, leaving the door open for the Howard candidacy in the primary.
Depending the caucus outcome, Michael said he is going to ask Shelton and Howard to submit their resignations on Dec. 1, effective Dec. 31, so he can hold caucuses that will coincide with their taking office as commissioners on Jan. 1.
Here’s one more scenario: If Troyer were to win the District 3 caucus, it is possible that Shelton would resign from District 2, opening the door for Shipe to return to the Council before the end of the year. Shipe’s departure from the council could be just weeks in either scenario.
Meanwhile, these scenarios are based on two candidates for the District 3 seat. People still have the opportunity to become candidates for the seat. They must do so by filing state Form CEB-5 with Michael no later than 72 hours before the caucus. That deadline is Saturday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m.
Form CEB-5 can be found and downloaded at in.gov/sos/elections/4564.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.