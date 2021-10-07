ANGOLA — Trine University is serving 5,467 students this fall, more than 200 above its previous enrollment record.
"We are proud that an increasing number of students continue to choose Trine University as the pathway to their career and life goals," said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. "Our combination of personal attention, practical experience, state-of-the-art facilities and job placement is second to none, and we will keep working hard to provide this unparalleled service as our numbers grow and our programs expand."
On campus in Angola, there are 2,239 students, which equals the record number set last year.
The 5,467 tally includes all programs and all platforms Trine uses to connect with students, incluidng TrineOnline, the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne and dual credit programs.
The record enrollment is fueled by growth across multiple programs, locations and platforms.
The university saw growth in the number of new students from 2020, with main campus enrollment matching last year's record. This was all despite the challenges produced by the COVID-19 pandemic that saw Trine returning to a much different campus last fall than the one that had to be vacated in spring 2020 for virtual learning to finish out the 2019-20 year.
Trine's Franks School of Education and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences both saw enrollment increases.
Now serving more than 200 students, enrollment in the Franks School of Education has increased nearly 150% over the last five years.
The university also saw about 7% growth in programs at its College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne. The CHP includes Trine University's first doctoral degree program, the Doctor of Physical Therapy, as well as Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Associate in Applied Science in surgical technology and RN-to-BSN, which graduated its first students this past summer.
The CHP will launch Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology programs in 2022.
An increasing number of students are enrolled in TrineOnline programs this fall. Enrollment in graduate programs, in particular, has been buoyed by interest from international students.
