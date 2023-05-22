ANGOLA — “It’s a labor of love,” said Mayor Richard Hickman on Monday during the Angola Garden Club’s annual planting at the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument.
Once again marking warmer days ahead, sunpatiens, purple fountain grass, marigolds and dusty miller lined the Mound, giving it a springtime glow.
Every year, the club plans their event the Monday before Memorial Day, with the next day as a rain date. Mostly, the club has this timeline to help spruce up the backdrop for the city’s Memorial Day service. The other reason for the date is because it’s outside of the estimated last frost dates for northeastern Indiana (May 1-15).
Nineteen members of the Angola Garden Club added more than 1,000 plants, donated by Lawnscape and Meijer, to the Mound. Each required a bit of root teasing in order to avoid becoming root bound. Once strands of the roots were spread out, the plants had a better chance of meshing with the new soil.
They were briefly joined by the mayor, who expressed his appreciation for their efforts every year. As a service organization, the group finds their work rewarding, especially when the community recognizes their contributions.
“Every time there’s somebody working up here, we’re thanked by people hollering out their car windows and they’re waving when they go by, saying, ‘great job,’ that’s appreciated,” Dee Hammond, chairwoman of the Civic Monument Committee, said.
While Monday has come and gone, the club isn’t finished quite yet. Members signed up for “Mound duty” which prioritizes maintaining the flowers and plants.
If you see any of the Angola Garden Club members on the Mound until Sept. 25, make sure to honk and give their work a compliment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.