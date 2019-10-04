ANGOLA — The Community Harvest Food Bank Farm Wagon’s first mobile pantry stop at Elliott Manor in Angola was deemed a success.
The weekly food distribution moved to Elliott Manor after years of success at Project Help.
“The Angola Housing Authority is honored and excited to be partnering with The Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana,” said Layk Thomas, Angola Housing Authority’s executive director, which has its offices in Elliott Manor. “Through this partnership, the Farm Wagon has begun to distribute food to the Angola community from AHA’s apartment community, Elliott Manor located at 617 Williams Street. The Farm Wagon free food distribution is open to everyone and provides food for the entire community.”
The move made the resources of the Farm Wagon more centrally located within Angola and near many of its patrons.
“Right here in our AHA neighborhood, we have 103 apartments at Elliott, 67 apartments at Williams Street, 36 apartments at Washington Square and eight apartments at Park Place, as well as many homes in the surrounding neighborhoods — all within walking distance to our Farm Wagon free food distribution location,” Thomas said.
Anyone in need of food assistance is welcome to visit the Community Harvest Farm Wagon, which will visit every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Elliott Manor.
Those receiving food assistance should bring a box or container to hold their food items. No sign-up or registration is required. Residents will receive fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and other foods as available.
“For our first day of free food distribution, it was exciting to see roughly 90 people come out on a rainy day to Elliott Manor. I am so grateful for our staff and for the generous volunteers that assisted and made this free food distribution possible,” Thomas said “A heart-felt thank you to everyone! I am honored to work with such great people.”
Since 1999, the Community Harvest Food Bank Farm Wagon mobile pantry program has grown to operate in all nine counties in northeast Indiana, providing fresh fruits and vegetables to families struggling with hardship and food insecurity.
Last year, more than 2 million pounds of food were distributed throughout northeast Indiana at no charge to individuals and families in need. The Farm Wagon program benefits children, seniors, Veterans and families and works as a supplemental program for those without affordable access to fresh produce.
