CROOKED LAKE — More camping opportunities and expanded events are possibly on the horizon at the Steuben County Park.
It is possible that camping could be expanded in the 4-H Fairgrounds area during the fair, and possibly for horse shows and other functions that might be held at the park.
The improvements became a discussion point after families of 4-H’ers asked about adding slabs where camping equipment could be placed during the fair and the matter was put before the Steuben County Park Improvement Committee meeting on Thursday.
“If this is something where we can recoup our costs in a couple years we should look at it,” Steuben County Commissioner Jim Crowl said. But if the venture would end being a drain on the county, he was not for it.
Parks Superintendent Frank Charlton said he thought the county might have to spend approximately $30,000 to run utilities and pour concrete slabs.
As it stands, camping is not allowed in the 4-H Fairgrounds during the annual 4-H Fair. However, 4-H’ers do camp at the adjacent Steuben County Campground.
When it comes to making sure the fairgrounds are secure during the fair, members of the 4-H Fair Board and trusted volunteers spend the night at the facility.
Commissioners and the park committee have continually been making improvements at the fairgrounds the past few years.
“It’s come a long way in the last 15, 18 years,” Charlton said.
“Last year’s improvements were incredible,” Crowl said.
The work included improving Rensch Hall, the main exhibit pavilion on the fairgrounds. The work made the facility more compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, particularly in the area of wheelchair access. The former exhibit hall has been razed and the ground has been filled and dressed.
Last fall, work was done at the Crooked Lake shoreline to remove brush and scrub trees to improve the view of the lake from the fairgrounds, which is considered so unique because it is at a natural lake.
The role of the exhibit hall has been replaced by the new Steuben County Event Center that’s to the east of the fairgrounds. This is used for judging 4-H projects and open class projects.
The facility has taken some criticism for its cost ($1.2 million) and that it doesn’t necessarily break even.
Commission Board President Ron Smith said that revenue-versus-expenses picture is somewhat misleading. Because the event center’s coordinator’s salary is in the same budget category, it weighs heavily against the revenue side. That position, currently held by Mara Emerick, is also considered the park’s assistant superintendent. That position has always been a part of the park department, but before the Event Center was constructed, it was part of the entire park budget.
“Counties can’t make everything a profitable thing,” Smith said.
To the detractors of the facility, Smith said, “I think the commission board did the right thing. I think we put together a quality venue for the use of the park.”
While the commissioners put forward the Event Center project, it did win the approval of the Steuben County Council in order to fund it.
Meanwhile, Emerick is working with the Steuben County Tourism Bureau to develop more events that could draw use of the Steuben County community. One might be a pumpkin festival at Halloween and another a holiday lighting display during the Christmas season.
Crowl said he would like to see an expansion of open class shows, something that might increase the duration of the fair, which currently runs six days.
“It’s a thought that has been presented,” said Tami Mosier, educator with Purdue Extension Steuben County.
Charlton is looking at the possible installation of an LED sign near the interstate at the park campus, mainly to promote the Event Center and events taking place at the park campus.
So far, the cost of the sign has been ball parked in the $30,000 range.
“I’ll keep on it. Either way, it’s going to be expensive,” Charlton said.
