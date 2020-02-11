Wednesday, Feb. 12
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, USDA Service Center, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
• Maumee River Basin Commission, Allen County Public Library, Dupont Branch, 536 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m. Board of finance, 6:40 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
• Angola Fire Pension Board, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 8 a.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Board of Finance, 8:15 p.m. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Carlin Park Elementary School, 800 Williams St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8 a.m. Joint meeting with County Park Committee, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Community Corrections Advisory Board, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, noon.
